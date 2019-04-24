The early ’90s was a hub for many things we consider today to be iconic, and one prime example of that would easily be the grand opening of Supreme New York on Lafayette Street in April 1994. The legendary skatewear brand reflects back on that amazing history with a new capsule collection that officially commemorates 25 years in the game.

Modeled by director Larry Clark (seen above), an equally iconic figure in skate culture due to his magnum opus 1995 film Kids, the capsule focuses in on the signature Box Logo that has become a fan-favorite motif over the years. This time around, the logo gets decked out in eye-grabbing Swarovski crystals for a look that truly gives it all a “supreme” finish. It took thousands of hand-applied crystals to even make the collection, with 1,201 used for just one hoodie and 1,161 for a tee. While anything Box logo-related usually sells out within minutes, the premium appeal of this special drop will create an even greater demand amongst the weekly lineup squad. Shine on, Supreme!

Cop the Supreme 25th Anniversary Capsule Collection online and via the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris flagship stores beginning this Thursday (April 25). Japan will get the collection starting on Saturday (April 27). Take a closer look below: