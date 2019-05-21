There has been plenty of singles released by some of Pop’s elite stars but no one can knock off the powerhouse of “Old Town Road.” The county infused rap song from Lil Nas X will notch its seventh week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

The latest competition for the top slot came from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber on their collaborative song “I Don’t Care.” The new single arrive don the chart at number two.

Billboard details “Bad Guy” from Billie Eilish will make a leap into the top five, landing at number four.

“Old Town Road” continues to sit on top of the “Streaming Songs” chart as well. The song is there for the seventh week, bringing in 103.1 million streams in the United States. The song curently holds the record for most streams in a week with 143 million during the week of April 20. The feat bested the previous record of 116.2 million that Drake owned with “In My Feelings.”

The success for Lil Nas X goes beyond his record. After releasing the video for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus and a ton of other improbable characters, X and Wrangler announced a new partnership for a capsule collection. The collection places the “On my booty” lyric from the hit single to Wrangler jeans. Lil Nas is currently teasing new music as well, requesting for Megan Thee Stallion to join him on the next offering.