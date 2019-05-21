Breaking: Eric Holder, the accused murderer of Grammy-nominated rap star Nipsey Hussle has been indicted by a grand jury in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s Office made the announcement this evening, inching towards the mark of justice for the slain icon.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Greg Risling told the public, that on May 9th, Holder was indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The indictment was previously sealed.

This comes after the city’s prosecutors previously charged Holder with the same charges. This indictment supersedes that court and the case will be skipped past a preliminary hearing and go straight to trial.

Holder remains steadfast, pleading not guilty to all of the charges against him. Should he be convicted, he faces a possible life sentence in California prison. His bail is set for $6.53 million and his pretrial court date will be in June.

The 29-year-old allegedly murdered Hussle in broad daylight outside of his Marthon store in Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. Two others were wounded during the incident. He was arrested days later on April 2nd.