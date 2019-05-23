R. Kelly is reportedly feeling optimistic about his upcoming sexual misconduct trial, and believes he’ll get a fair one. But he wants to enlist Michael Jackson’s former defense attorney just to be on the safe side.

The Blast reports that the disgraced singer wants Thomas Mesereau to join his criminal defense team. Mesereau is reportedly busy with a trial in Houston, but he connected with Kelly on a FaceTime call last month and he’s allegedly interested in taking on the role.

Mesereau led Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial in Santa Barbara County, and got him cleared on all charges including 4 counts of molesting a minor, 4 counts of intoxicating a minor to molest him, 1 count of attempted child molestation, 1 count of conspiring to hold the boy and his family captive, and conspiring to commit extortion and child abduction.

Jackson was found not guilty after Mesereau put together a powerful defense.

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse in Chicago, is faced with the possibility of two federal indictments.