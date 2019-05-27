We know, we know — it’s been a whole week and you still can’t get over the fact that Game of Thrones is officially over! We’re right there with you, but thankfully Foot Locker and adidas have a special footwear drop inspired by the one driving factor of the hit HBO series.

Made specially at the adidas SPEEDFACTORY in Atlanta, this AM4 GOT “For the Throne” iteration is designed with a digital-print upper of the infamous Iron Throne — oh, Daenerys! — and the classic motto that the shoe is named after. Design-wise, the shoe is dark in color and features a blue/purple tone on every part where the black accents aren’t covering. In addition to the signature BOOST midsole, optimal for running and sole cushioning overall, this release is the perfect way to cap off quite arguably one of the greatest series to appear on television. Questionable writing for the final season, underdeveloped character plots that built up for many seasons and universally disappointing finale results aside, this sneaker design is certifiably dope.

The Game Of Thrones-themed adidas SPEEDFACTORY AM4 GOT “For the Throne” is now available at Foot Locker retailers, FootLocker.com and adidas.com for $150 USD. See it better detail below: