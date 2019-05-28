According to reporting from The New York Times IGOR, Tyler the Creator’s latest album, topped DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd LP for the coveted no. 1 spot in this week’s Billboard 200 albums chart. Surprisingly or not, this is Tyler the Creator’s first no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart and his fifth album overall. IGOR had 165,000 equivalent album units to Khaled’s 136,000. Khaled actually edged out Tyler in streaming numbers (123.2 million versus 122.9), but Tyler made up for it in the number of copies sold (74,000 to 34,000).

Both albums’ physical numbers were helped by merchandise bundles Tyler sold the full album alongside t-shirts, stickers, and political signage, while Khaled bundled his with an energy drink.

The rapper himself also achieves a historical accomplishment as the first solo rapper to debut at No. 1 with a self-produced and self-arranged record.

Responding in a pair of tweets, “honestly didnt think people would enjoy this album based on alot of thing, so again, thank you, i mean it. alot alot of effort put into this. not that that should dictate if people like it or not but im happy all that time and attention paid off.”

Other notable albums to appear on the chart were the National’s new album I Am Easy To Find debuted this week at #5, right behind Billie Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and Khalid’s Free Spirit.

Check out the video below of Tyler receiving the news of his first number one album: