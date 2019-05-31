Migos have a new member and his name is Will Smith. The “Big Willie Style” legend was inducted into the group as an honorary member on Instagram.

The clip shared by the Atlanta trio shows Smith flawless lip-synching “Walk It Talk” it. Without a doubt, if Offset, Quavo or Takeoff wanted to take a sick day, Smith could fill in.

Maybe we will get a collaboration between the two? Smith showed that he still has bars when he hopped on one of Jaden Smith’s latest songs. With a new album possibly on tap from the “Versace” hitmakers, it would be interesting to see if Smith could slide his flow in with the Migos trademark style.

Check the honorary announcement below.