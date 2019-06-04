Meek Mill scores a major W that his legal team been fighting towards for years.

The Philadelphia rapper’s attorneys will have the opportunity to request for a case overturn from the Pennsylvania Superior Court, instead of Judge Genece Brinkley, who was unfairly overseeing his case.

Meek’s attorney Jordan Siev, told Complex over email, “We’re looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek’s conviction vacated. In light of the District Attorney’s recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all.”

Last year the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office compiled a list of dirty cops, and the arresting officer involved in Meek Mill’s 2007 case was on that list. Officer Reginald Graham falsely testified in court claiming Meek was selling drugs and pointing a gun at police officers during the time of his arrest, which Meek denied. Graham’s colleague, Officer Jerold Gibson, sided with the rapper and submitted a sworn affidavit.

Now that Judge Genece Brinkley, who has been accused of discriminating against the Philly native numerous times, is out the way, Meek may actually have a chance to get off of papers.