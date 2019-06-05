If JAY Z joined ABC’s Shark Tank would you turn it on? One of the sharks has invited Billionaire HOV to sit on the panel.

Barbara Corcoran was tracked down by TMZ in New York City and they asked her about Hov becoming Hip-Hop’s first billionaire. Corcoran congratulated him because of the work ethic he has but then invited him to be a guest shark on the show.

“He deserves it, come on. He’s a self-promoted, he works his ass off, why shouldn’t he be a billionaire,” Corcoran said. “I bet he would be a guest shark, why not? I’ll make sure he gets invited.”

Corcoran’s career was built in real estate. On Shark Tank, she is the third shark, on a panel of investors including Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec.

Earlier this week, Forbes revealed JAY Z’s status as a billionaire citing fortunes invested in multiple ventures ranging from TIDAL to real estate to D’Usse. The achievement has received celebratory messages from across Hip-Hop and sparked the conversation of who will be next to get to the achievement. You can see some of the messages to HOV below.