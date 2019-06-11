Fans of Danny Brown have more to look forward to this summer outside of his upcoming performance at AFROPUNK 2019, as the Detroit-bred rapper has just unveiled the trailer for his new VICELAND show Danny’s House premiering next month.

Come kick it in the basement. Everybody has fun at DANNY'S HOUSE starring @xDannyxBrownx, premieres July 17. #dannyshouse pic.twitter.com/udIITNkqUL — VICELAND (@VICELAND) June 11, 2019

Hosted in a pseudo-basement setup, the show will see the XXX emcee interviewing a handful of guests from various areas of the industry, ranging from fellow rappers A$AP Rocky and ScHoolboy Q to Broad City actors Hannibal Buress and Ilana Glazer. It won’t be your normal talk show, either; as guests like Gilbert Gottfried and the Insane Clown Posse visit the Bushwick studio, they’ll also be treated to all types of wild shenanigans, whether it’s a Jay-Z impersonator contest or tips on how to withstand a kick in the — well, you’ll see in the trailer above.

See why everybody has fun at Danny’s House when the show premieres on July 17 at 10PM EST via VICELAND.