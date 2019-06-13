Jim Jones stopped by The Cruz Show and they were talking about the new rappers that they like in the 1-minute clip below.

The Harlem rapper cites DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Gunna as some of the new acts that he supports. When J Cruz tried to shamefully admit that he liked Tekashi 69’s music, Jones quickly dismissed the conversation.

“We can’t,” Capo repeated before proclaiming his history is erased. “We not even going to say what we liked … Screw him all the way down the board. He did some actions that he can’t get back from so his name his non-mentionable.”

Cruz asked Jim Jones if the Brooklyn rapper is allowed to step foot in New York, as he’s expected to be released as early as next year. But he was dismissive of the entire conversation all together. He advised people to stay away from him if he does try to hop back in the mix. “I grew up in a era where certain things you cannot come back from. It’s no fixing that, you dig? You black, you black forever, you dig? You a rat, you a rat forever.”

Check out the interview in its entirety below: