Kid Cudi is one of the most talented rappers to simultaneously carve out a lane in the film world as well, already starring in the 2014 movie adaptation of Need for Speed, the Shia LaBeouf-directed short film MANIAC from 2011 and Kanye West’s “Seven Screen Experience” 2012 short film Cruel Summer amongst other projects. Now, the Man on the Moon emcee is fulfilling one of his childhood dreams by starring in the new Bill & Ted: Face the Music film alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Really excited about Bill and Ted man this is gonna be unreal. These movies were my childhood!! Crazy dude. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 13, 2019

Announced by Deadline earlier today, the “threequel” will continue the duo’s hilarious time-traveling epic that started with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989 and was last seen three decades ago with the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Here’s how Deadline describes the plot for Bill & Ted: Face the Music:

“Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends, Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters (Brigette Lundy-Paine & Samara Weaving), old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.”

Whether Cudi plays one of said music legends or a completely new character is still under wraps, but it’s being reported that his role will be pretty significant. While many are still holding their breath for a new season of How to Make It in America — a Domingo-led spinoff would be dope, too! — this is a role that we can definitely get behind in the meantime. Congrats, Cud!

‘Bill & Ted: Face the Music‘ is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2020, directed by Dean Parisot and based off a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. We’ll keep you all updated as more information arrives regarding Cudi’s involvement in the project and film production overall.