Blame it on Trigga.

According to Tory Lanez, Trey Songz has yet to send his contribution to Chixtape 5. We can all conclude that Trigga Trey is a confirmed feature on the 5th installment of the mixtape. Tory posted a picture yesterday with the caption explaining it all.

Perhaps, “Mr. Steal Yo Girl” is busy being a new father. He recently celebrated his first fathers day with his son. There is no word yet on who the baby mother is. Hopefully, he can turn that verse or whatever it is, into Tory expeditiously.

As far as Tory’s Chixtape mixtape series, it is one that garners a lot of anticipation. The Brampton, CA native typically samples R&B classics of the past to create a nostalgic sound. On his previous Chixtapes, Fargo has sampled classics from Alicia Keys, Usher, Aaliyah, Pretty Ricky, and so much more. He even sampled Solange and Destiny Child’s “Proud Family” theme song on Chixtape 4. The “Talk To Me” artist previewed a potential song from the tape that samples T-Pain’s, “I’m Sprung.” The 2-time Grammy award winning artists were highly impressed with the sample and the homage paid by Tory Lanez.

Expect to see Tory on Chris Brown’s Indigo Tour beginning on August 20th in Portland, OR. Joining Breezy and Fargo are Ty Dolla $ign, Yella Beezy and Joyner Lucas. Tory recently made headlines after accusing directors of colorism on the set of a Nafe Smallz’s “Good Love” video featuring Lanez. Both the directors and model, Sultry Shen have denied that Tory was truthful in his post. They feel as if he used the opportunity to clout chase. The “BID” artist has since released a statement shutting down claims of clout chasing.