After reportedly having trouble in finding people to include in his sequel to Space Jam, LeBron James officially has his Monsters.

Stadium’s Shams Charania reports King James’ Space Jam 2 will feature Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and WNBA stars in Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. The report also reveals additional stars will be in the film from the NBA and WNBA including Chiney Ogwumike.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

The inclusion of WNBA Stars will be good for the league as it is continuing the efforts to build up the support for the league. Recently, James, along with Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul, were present to support the WNBA at the Las Vegas Aces blowout of the New York Liberty.

Production for Space Jam 2 is set to begin this summer and the film is slated to drop in July of 2021. This will be LeBron James third major film, following Trainwreck in 2017 and Smallfoot in 2017.

To allow for LeBron James to train during the filming, a full basketball court will be built on set. During the original Space Jam, Michael Jordan reportedly had a court on set, which hosted some of the most heated games in the offseason.