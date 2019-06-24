City Girls has been riding a massive wave of success within the past year. The femcee duo released their debut album Girl Code in November 2018. The debut saw success with singles “Twerk” and the summer anthem “Act Up.” The Cardi B assisted “Twerk” is already certified platinum and there is no doubt that the follow up will do the same. Since last January, Yung Miami has held the group down, while her partner, JT was locked up. JT, whose birth name is Jatavia Johnson, pled guilty to credit card fraud last June.

Yung Miami took the stage to represent City Girls during the BET Live Experience. Fans received some amazing news over the weekend.

According to Quality Control founder and CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, fans can expect JT to be home within the next 90 days.

The news came as a shock to many because JT was not expected to be released unit 2020. Unlike the hit single, JT has yet to “Act Up” while in jail. Apparently, her good behavior has worked in her favor and the duo will be at full strength sooner than later.

Yung Miami recently shared that she is expecting her 2nd child with her Chicago producer, Southside. She took to Instagram earlier this month to break the news to her fans.

“Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life-changing, so I can not wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls,” said Yung Miami. “This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD.”