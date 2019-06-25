As expected, the Supreme x Buju Banton T-Shirt collab we got an early look at yesterday has now been unveiled as a new drop for this week. In addition to the single tee, a new range of Summer 2019 tees will also be released to give us seven new options to rock this season.

It’s fitting that Supreme would pay tribute to the reggae/dancehall legend born Mark Anthony Myrie, especially given his record-breaking mark on the music industry in both Jamaica and across the globe. From his 1992 debut with Stamina Daddy (later re-released as Quick) to his GRAMMY-winning 2010 album Before the Dawn, Buju has led a trailblazing career that couldn’t even be stopped by a seven-year prison sentence which he recently returned home from in December of last year. The Buju tee, which also has the words “Supreme, Forward ever, Stand firm Jah, Love Buju Banton” in his handwriting on the back, will be accompanied by separate T-shirt designs, including one inspired by Josh Smith’s 2017 “No Words for Feelings” painting and another that incorporates a screengrab from the 1931 Tod Browning version of Dracula.

The Supreme x Buju Banton T-Shirt collaboration, along with the other Summer 2019 tees, will arrive at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations, as well as online, beginning this Thursday (June 27). Japan will see the drop as usual on Saturday (June 29). Take a closer look below: