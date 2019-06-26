Megan Thee Stallion’s Top Five Women on the Mic Includes Lil Kim and These Four Other Emcees

Megan Thee Stallion is arguably the hottest woman in Hip-Hop right now. With a banging mixtape in rotation, Megan is stating her claim to Hip-Hop but is not forgetting the legends that came before her. Speaking with The Cruz Show in Los Angeles, Thee Stallion revealed who is in her top five women on the mic.

“OK, so, we got Lil’ Kim, we got Missy, we got Eve, we got Foxy, and we got Megan Thee Stallion,” she shared during her interview.

