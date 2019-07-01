Lil Nas X celebrated the last day of Pride Month by announcing that he’s gay.

In the Twitter post below, the “Old Town Road” singer asked his fans to listen closely to the song “C7losure” off his recent EP, 7.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he said in a post that ended with rainbow and sparkle emojis.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The lyrics to “c7osure” are vague but it’s clearly about someone struggling to come out. Lil Nas X is someone. “Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know / Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding,” he raps. “I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.”

Fans as well as industry counterparts publicly supported the Georgia artist.

“Go krazy lil bro we love you,” Boi1da wrote.

We will protect Lil Nas X at all costs 🌈 — Ira thee Third (@ira) July 1, 2019

In his traditional trolling fashion, Lil Nas engaged with fans who joked about it.