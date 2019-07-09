Rapper Tiny Jag has withdrawn from performing at the AfroFuture festival in Detroit after it was revealed the festival charged white people twice as much for admission than persons of color.

“I was going to make a video but I am too triggered to address this issue in that way,” Jag wrote on Twitter. “I was unknowingly added to the AfroFuture event (miscommunication?) but ultimately agreed to support and play the event in effort to support an individual within its curation. Today, a non-POC friend of mine brought to my attention that AfroFuture is requiring non-POC to pay twice the amount to attend the festival as POC.”



Complex reports the Eventbrite for AfroFuture lists ticket prices for POC at $10, but doubles to $20 for white people. Jag would also apologize if the news of the practice of the future would offend or harm anyone.

Speaking with the Detroit Metro Times, Tiny Jag reveals that she is biracial and would be causing harm to people she loves by performing.

“I have family members that would have, under those circumstances, been subjected to something that I would not ever want them to be in…especially not because of anything that I have going on,” she said. AfroFuture has since changed their ticketing structure and released the below statement: