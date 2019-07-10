Majority of the Hip Hop community turned their backs on Tekashi 6ix9ine after he got indicted and snitched on his co-defendants.

On top of the Brooklyn rapper’s cooperation, many of the co-defendants pleaded guilty to the racketeering charges. Now the “GUMMO” rapper enlisted Alex Spiro to join his defense team.

Spiro worked with 21 Savage on his immigration issues. XXL reports that Spiro joined Lance Lazarro, Dawn Florio, and other prominent legal figures at a Tuesday hearing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s trial is set for September 19, 2019.

Hov played a major role in 21 Savage’s release but there’s no word if he’s involved in Spiro’s recent move.

Do you guys think Tekashi will get out by 2020?