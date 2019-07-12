What do you do when you have the hottest song out… remix it… and then remix it again!

Just a few hours ago on Friday, Lil’ Nas X released the much anticipated second remix of his hit “Old Town Road.” And if you didn’t think this song had an authentic Hip-Hop vibe, Young Thug hopped on it to shift your thinking….

Thugger and Mason Ramsey (the Yodeling Kid) meet up with Lil’ Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus to make an already blaze worthy song (don’t judge… who doesn’t want a Fendi Bra… It goes hard). Hear the new version of “Old Town Road” below.

Lyrics that always get us popping (aside from X telling listeners that you can’t tell him nothing) is when X says that he has been in the “valley,” while you flexing on your “porch.” Classic stunting.

But maybe that is too soft for you. Listen to Thugger’s verse:

“Maserati rowdy, got a V12 for my bride. Foggy Rocky Road got a three-wheeler inside. All I wanna do is take a pill catch a chill vibe. Real Prince uh I’m really doing real dumb. I’m take a horse to the Southberry Road, I don’t remember her name, but I painted on her nose. Country money, I don’t gotta do no chores. I’m a menace, I got women tryna sneak me through their doors.”

Nas made news by announcing that he was gay during pride month.