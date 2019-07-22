The Houston Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors again in the NBA Playoffs and it seemed to display cracks in the team, namely between James Harden and Chris Paul.

After the season wrapped there were reports that Paul and Harden couldn’t stand each other and their relationship was beyond repair. Eventually, Russell Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets, which shipped CP3 to Oklahoma City. In the aftermath, Harden reveals the details of his and Paul’s relationship were overblown.

Obviously as teammates, as competitors, we argued on the court,” he said. “The negative media stuff, it wasn’t true. Me and Chris had constant communication.”

Harden said he is “good” with Chris Paul.

While there is no beef between the two, many NBA analysts believe by trading for Westbrook the Rockets were able to extend their title window. Paul, who would prefer to play elsewhere or on a contender, is set to play for the Thunder. It was reported OKC tried to move him to somewhere he prefers but no deals panned out. For the season, at least a portion of it, CP3 will hold it down in OKC.