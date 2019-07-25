You thought because JAY-Z hit a billi he was going to chill out? Nah, he is keeping it moving and has matched his wife Beyoncé by inking his own Netflix deal.

How will produce an original film titled The Harder They Fall, which will be written and directed by Jeymes Samuel and star Jonathan Majors, who previously acted in White Boy Rick. Samuel has worked alongside Hov on The Great Gatsby, but this film will be the directorial but for him.

Collider details The Harder They Fall is the story of Nat Love, an outlaw, who is seeking revenge on the man who killed his parents after he is getting released from prison.

This won’t be the only time that you catch Majors in a Netflix film. He will also be in Da 5 Bloods, the latest Spike Lee joint to hit the streaming platform.