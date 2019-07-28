One of the most versatile fashion staples that goes with pretty much everything is blue denim, and now Nike is utilizing the popular material for an upcoming Air More Uptempo 96 drop.

Sure to give you the ultimate Canadian tuxedo flex, this Uptempo incorporates three different types of denim styles. A dark wash is in place on the toe cap and signature “AIR” logo that wraps around the silhouette via the heel. Light wash is used sparingly on small portions of the toe, heel and tongue, while the generally popular mid-wash takes up majority of the shoe via the side panels and a patch on the tongue. The rest of the design incorporates the usual materials found on the Air More Uptempo, including mesh, rope laces and spandex straps across the throat in colors that match the denim parts. The blue hues up top are balanced out by a crisp white midsole on the bottom, which also incorporates a vibrant orange Swoosh detailing on the outsole as well as the tongue. Major props if you can pull these off!

This denim-themed Nike Air More Uptempo 96 arrives on August 10 for $160 USD at select retailers and Nike.com. More pics below: