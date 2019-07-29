Following a breathtaking performance at Coachella 2018, singer Beyonce decided to share how she lost the baby weight from her twins using the plant-based program, ’22 Days of Nutrition’ for 44 days.

The daring diva— known for whipping herself into whatever she wants— shared a video on Youtube of day one on her weight-lost journey weighing 175 pounds. “It’s 5:00 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella,” she says. “Every woman’s nightmare…this is my weight. Long way to go.”

Marco Borges, the creator of 22 Days Nutrition decided to collaborate with Mrs. Carter to share tips and tricks to achieving a healthier lifestyle and slimmer waistline, thanks to his new popular vegan meal plan. Through the program, members are offered personalized meal plans based on their cooking habits, dietary needs, allergies, household size and goals. Membership ranges from a yearly fee of $99 or a monthly fee of $14. Would you try it?

Check out B’s video below!

photo courtesy of Instagram.com/Beyonce