Yung Miami’s SUV Gets Shot Up, She and The Baby Are Safe

Attention has been all on Yung Miami and her partner in crime, JT ever since they declared the reign go the City Girls. With attention comes fame, and with fame comes money. And like Biggie said, “Mo Money… Mo Problems.”

Today, the Associated Press reports that a Mercedes-Benz SUV that she has been seen driving has been blasted with gunplay. Police say that she (nor her baby) were injured.

The shooting took place in Florida near the Circle House recording studio around 1pm today.

Yung Miami is a part of the rap duo, City Girls, and is currently one of the queens of Quality Control Music. Her songs have hit the charts and has been listed in The Source’s Future list for artists that fans should check for in the next coming years.

Police reveal that there are no immediate suspects in the shooting. Developing.