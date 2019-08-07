Ladies, get your pockets ready, Destiny’s Child is reportedly getting ready to go on a reunion tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Sources reveal to The Sun, Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland will be looking ro reunite in 2020 for a run across the nation.

“Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can’t think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world’s biggest all-female groups,” the source detailed.

Last month, Destiny’s Child celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Writings On The Wall album.

In a time where nostalgia is selling, evident by the B2K run around the continent with acts of the yesteryear, along with the Spice Girls reunion, the source says Queen Bey things this is the time to make it happen.

“[Beyonce] saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better.”

Plans for the tour would include treks to Europe as well. Fans previously got a taste of the run with a brief reunion at Beychella.

“They are one of the very few groups where love for them has only grown since they went on hiatus in 2006, so the demand is massive.”

If you ask Kelly Rowland, she says everyone is on their own thing, however, that did not stop her from a celebratory Instagram post.