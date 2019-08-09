Megan Thee Stallion has everyone claiming the Summer of 2019 is a Hot Girl Summer, and now it’s official.

The H-Town Hottie teased her highly-anticipated “Hot Girl Summer” single recently, and it was coincidentally delayed after she joined Nicki Minaj’s live. The Barbs and Hotties immediately began speculating that the two femcees were collaborating and they were right.

Three days before the Juicy J-produced record was released Meg confirmed that the Queens rapper hopped on the track after their live, alongside Ty Dolla Sign.

The track even incorporates the women who are claiming to be City Girls, because it samples “Act Up.”

Talk about female empowerment in Hip Hop! Listen to the song below and let us know if you thought it was actually worth the wait: