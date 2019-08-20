DMX Re-Proposed to His Girlfriend at His Son’s Birthday Party

DMX Re-Proposed to His Girlfriend at His Son’s Birthday Party

Summer love is in the air for DMX who just re-proposed to his girlfriend, Desiree Lindstrom, who accepted.

The proposal occurred at Sky Zone during the 3rd birthday party for his son Exodus. In the footage obtained by TMZ, DMX can be seen telling a ground of loved ones he and Desiree had just broken up. The break up caused Desiree to wear her engagement ring around her neck.

She can now leave that ring around her neck as X would drop to one knee and propose with a brand new engagement ring, which she accepted and sealed the moment with a kiss.

The couple has been an item for 8-years now and prior to this re-proposal had been engaged for nearly four years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desiree Lindstrom 🐾 (@desi123love) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram I’m in love he did a great job!!! A post shared by Desiree Lindstrom 🐾 (@desi123love) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desiree Lindstrom 🐾 (@desi123love) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:27pm PDT