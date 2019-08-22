Manager of Tee Grizzley Killed After His Vehicle Was Shot Up in Detroit

A car transporting Tee Grizzley was shot up in his hometown of Detroit resulting in the death of his manager and aunt Jobina Brown.

Local law enforcement states the shooting occurred Tuesday night (August 20), with bullets aimed for his Cadillac Escalade as it was stopped. TMZ details Grizzley was exiting the vehicle as it was stopped and a shooter approached on foot, fired and hit Brown on her left side. Brown reportedly screamed right before the shots were fired.

Grizzley nor the driver were injured and police have not confirmed if he was the target. He did stay at the scene while the driver called authorities. Brown passed on the way to the hospital. She was 41-years-old.

This story is developing.