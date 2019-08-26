Many fans were eagerly waiting on the return of Power and the opening song “Big Rich Town” crooned by Joe. Unfortunately, as the show returned the original song did not, instead fans heard a new version that was sung by Trey Songz.

Fans who watched the show on the Starz app at midnight were surprised to hear the original song had been adjusted to drop Joe, and a second wave was equally as disappointed during the shows traditional air time.

On the new post-Power show, Power Confidential, 50 Cent detailed to fans that he expected some anger from fans when they realized the song that opened the show for five seasons would be different. He was right and it was plenty said about the single, which you can see below.

Why is Trey Songz singing the #PowerPremiere theme song?! Where is Joe?! 😫😭 — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) August 26, 2019

When the original big rich town didn’t play #PowerPremiere pic.twitter.com/Y8WSynWZxQ — kaliana mommiana (@ndejah_rihanna) August 25, 2019