Missy Elliott finally got her things. One of the Hip-Hop GOATs returned to the MTV VMAs stage and received the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her stellar visuals throughout her careers.

Before accepting the award from an extremely excited Cardi B, Missy hit the stage for an amazing medley of her singles. Misdemeanor started with her new release “Throw It Back” before rolling into a collection of “Get Ur Freak On,” “Pass That Dutch,” “Lose Control,” and plenty more.

In a moment that had 2000s twitter buzzing, Missy brought Alyson Stoner out to complete the “Work It” portion of the performance.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, the co-brand head of MTV International, said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

“This Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me,” Elliott said during her acceptance. “I have worked diligently for over two decades, and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award, so it means so much to me. I promise you, it don’t go unnoticed, that the support and love that y’all have shown me over the years.”