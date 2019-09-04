Hip-Hop is just three days shy of the first full year since Mac Miller passed away due to an accidental drug overdose. Just ahead of the one-year mark, TMZ details the drug dealer for Miller has been charged in association with his death.

28-year-old Cameron James Pettit has been charged with providing Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills, which actually contained fentanyl.

A new 42-page criminal complaint from the Central District of California states Miller requested for percocets from Pettit, instead received the pills that led to his death. Mac’s death was ruled to be an accidental overdose from the combination of alcohol, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Documents also state several search warrants were conducted at multiple locations in association with Miller’s death. In the days leading to Miller’s death the rapper received fentanyl-laced oxycodone, cocaine, and Xanax from Pettit, then another drop off with pure oxy, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and cocaine from a prostitute that was associated with Pettit.

Pettit was taken into custody Wednesday morning.