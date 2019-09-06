Vegan Woman Takes Neighbor to Court for Barbequing in His Own Yard

A vegan woman and her neighbor are at odds, going to court over the neighbor’s desire to barbecue for her family, cigarette smoke and playing basketball.

Cilia Carden is a vegan massage therapist who lives in Perth, Australia and is taking her neighbor to Supreme Court in her nation citing that she is over the smell of meet coming from her neighbor’s yard and the additional activities, which she believes are done to purposefully “ruin her happiness.”

“It’s deliberate, that’s what I told the courts, it’s deliberate,” Carden told 9 News in Australia.

“It’s been devastating. It’s been turmoil. It’s been unrest. I haven’t been able to sleep.”

The disagreement over the grills and more have sparked various trips to court and one neighbor is stating he is no longer doing the activities. Carden’s case has been dismissed by the State Administrative Tribunal and Supreme Court in the past, but she will focus on taking her neighbor to court again.

“They’ve put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard. I can’t go out there,” Carden told 9 News.