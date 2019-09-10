There has been a position shakeup at Def Jam Recordings which now has label vet Rodney Shealey in the Executive Vice President seat.

Music Business Worldwide details the label also promoted Theda Sandiford to the Senior Vice President, Commerce position in a move that is detailed “to strengthen and restructure the top levels of [our] executive leadership team.”

The personnel changes were announced by Paul Rosenberg, the Chairman and CEO of the label.

Shealey is set to work with Def Jam artists, managers and more for the execution of strategies across all platforms, while Sandiford will head the commerce and digital marketing initiatives.

“Rodney and Theda are seasoned, veteran leaders who have earned the respect of their colleagues throughout Def Jam, UMG, and the industry at large,” Rosenberg said.

“They represent the forward vanguard of imaginative executives whose task it will be to develop global success for our outstanding roster of artists.”

“I’m excited to hit the ground running in this new role at Def Jam, the label I’ve called home for the past twelve years,” said Shealey. “In that time we’ve had a lot of success, broken a lot of records, and launched the careers of a lot of superstars. It’s time to take up the mantle of a new set of goals and challenges.

“Returning to lead the commerce and digital teams at Def Jam where I started my label career in single sales takes my career full circle,” said Sandiford.

Shealey previously served as the Executive Vice President, Urban Promotion, a spot he held since 2014. He first joined the promotions division of Def Jam in 2007. This is the second consecutive year with a promotion for Sandiford as she moved into the Senior Vice President, International Commerce & Digital Marketing position in 2018.