Michael Jordan is reportedly devastated by the destruction Hurricane Dorian has caused on the Bahamas and pledges to donate $1 million towards their hurricane relief fund.

Jordan released the following statement through his representative, Estee Portnoy: “I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently. My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have loved ones.”

Through his rep, MJ added, “As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

So far there are reports of 50 deaths but there are thousands of people who are unaccounted for.

A lot of big stars have opened their wallets to help the island including Tyler Perry, Ludacris, and more.