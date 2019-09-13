Throughout the glory years of the Miami HEAT franchise that coincided with the career of icon Dwyane Wade, their home building was known as America Airlines Arena. The naming rights for the arena has wrapped up and now BangBros, yes the porn company, wants to take over.

BangBros hit Twitter and detailed the submitted a $10,000,000 bid to rename the arena the BangBros Center, which would be abbreviated as The BBC. I kid you not. BangBros tried to soften the blow (ha!) of the name and hashtagged #BangBrosCares, but come on, we get it guys.

“Both the Heat and BangBros have become staples of the city, with huge fans of each. It doesn’t get more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros,” the statement reads.

The bid is real but is very unlikely to be accepted. But then again, it’s 2019, about to be 2020, and stranger things have happened. Check out their announcement below.