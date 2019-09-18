Red Bull is bringing over 50 artists to 15 events in two of the most influential music cities on the planet as apart of this year’s Red Bull Music Festival.

World premieres, original concepts, exhibitions, club nights, conversations and more will compose the festivals that will take place in Atlanta and Chicago. The Atlanta festival is the inaugural edition and will run from November 1-15. Chicago will follow from November 17-30.

The first-ever Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta will feature Teyana Taylor, Ari Lennox, Joey Bada$$, Denzel Curry, Coach K, Zaytoven and more.

Taylor will bring her House of Petunia to Atlanta, while Denzel Curry’s alter ego Zeltron will enter. Wrestling ring to face Joey Bada$$. Ari Lennox will headline a special performance, while a trio of producer legends, Shawty Redd, Zaytoven and Lex Lugar will unit to discuss the iconic trap sound. Additional events include Quality Control’s Coach K leading an Atlanta music lecture, Yung Baby Tate presenting the CAMP show, Gunner Stahl in a comprehensive photography exhibition and OHSO will host her Bounce Dat party which brings powerful energy to Atlanta.

Shifting to Chicago, hometown hero Lupe Fiasco will perform his classic, Food & Liquor, for the first time in full in the city. Tierra Whack will arrive with The Whack Factory to headline her first show in the Chi. Celebrating area culture, Theaster Gates will curate Black Monastic at Garfield Park Conservatory and 50 years of the legendary Gramaphone will be celebrated. Smino and his Zero Fatigue team will host a group show, premiering new music and more. Jamila Woods will strip down her latest album Legacy! Legacy! And the Chicago edition of the Red Bull Music Festival will close with two days of Saba and Pivot Gang’s John Walt Day benefit shows.

Tickets for both are available now at redbull.com/atlanta and redbull.com/chicago.