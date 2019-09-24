We all have been bumping that new Young Thug album, So Much Fun, since he put it out! But now, he has changed the name of his tour with Machine Gun Kelly and more to the Justin Bieber Big Tour. This isn’t the first time the Atlanta native has been changing things around. With changing his artist name to SEX, when the album and tour were going to be released and more. Thugger Thugger has posted a photo on his Instagram page of the tour merch of a light pink hoodie with Justin Bieber in the front with a cigarette in his mouth and the name of the tour.

His first show will start on September 30 in Toronto, Canada.