A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti and More Celebrate Nordstrom Men’s and ALYX’s New Collection Launch

A$AP Ferg and Playboi Carti joined Nordstrom and Matthew Williams to debut their new 1017 ALYX 9SM Collection.

The dinner celebration took place at Ghetto Gastro in the Bronx, NY, headed by Jon Gray. 1017 ALYX 9SM is an eight-week collection, where consumers to dive into the innovative craftsmanship of ALYX’s founder, Matthew Williams.

The new unisex brand is described as “hard-edged luxury clothing with a deep affinity for street culture. ALYX began exclusively focused on womenswear. After debuted the menswear collection in 2017, it became popular with cultural figures like Kanye West and Travi$ Scott. Fashion tastemakers can expect Williams to continue his merger of fashion, music, and art with this new collection.

Guests were handpicked by the brands. Aside from Ferg and Carti, the diverse list included stylists Matthew Henson and Corey Stokes, DJs Kitty Cash and Pedro Cavaliere and more.

The new Nordstrom and ALYX collaboration entitled The Concept 006: 1017 ALYX 9SM, features a Nordstrom exclusive 40-piece capsule collection across clothing and accessories from 1017 ALYX 9SM. The collection highlights four core – leather, signature, technical and formal, fusing subcultural references, tactical gear, utilitarian chic, and sleek tailoring.

Be sure to check out this exclusive collection, available through November 3rd at Nordstrom.com/NewConcepts and a number of Nordstrom Men’s Stores in the United States and Canada.