Michael Jordan is Set to Launch his Own Tequila in 2020

Michael Jordan is an NBA legend, has one of the most popular sneakers for the past two decades, and now he wants to start a new business venture.

Jordan celebrated his partnership with high-end tequila brand, Cincoro, last week in New York City. The brand name is a combination of the Spanish words “cinco,” which means five and “oro,” which means gold.

It’s being tested in four markets leading up to its January 2020 release.

Jordan partnered with some powerful NBA names to bring this idea to life after coming up with it during dinner in 2016. President and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jeanie Buss; the co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Edens; and the lead owners of the Boston Celtics, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbec, have all joined Jordan in this venture.

“We set out to create a sipping tequila that is ultra-smooth, naturally rich, complex and delicious; a tequila with exceptional taste,” explains Emilia Fazzalari, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Cinco Spirits. “Through hard work, determination and collaboration with our amazing group of founders and extended team, we have brought to life Cincoro Tequila. We believe each of our four Cincoro expressions provides a unique tequila experience that can transcend the category. We cannot wait to share Cincoro with the world!”

The bottle’s design will pay homage to Michael Jordan’s basketball career with a 23-degree angle to signify for his legendary jersey number, 23.

It will come in four variations: Blanco ($70), reposado ($90), añejo ($130) and Jordan’s personal favorite, the $1,600 extra añejo.