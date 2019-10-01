WNBA Collaborates with Red Hook Labs to Celebrate the Art of Their Athletes

WNBA Collaborates with Red Hook Labs to Celebrate the Art of Their Athletes

The WNBA prides itself on being art and celebrating the power of women. Continuing with that belief, the WNBA has partnered with Red Hooks Labs and five female students of their education program for a campaign showing the multitudes of the women of the WNBA, which is shot by women.

The goal of the project is to support and make sure we are “making space” for women by providing the platform to not only show their talents but also who they are and their voices.

The campaign brings ten of the WNBA’s current players in coordination with the students who used their own visions to produce and shoot the campaign. The creation of the students took them to the sets, wardrobe selection, hair and makeup and more while being supported by a production crew and professional make-up, hair, and stylists.

Beginning Oct. 2 and running through Oct. 27, a select rotation of the photos will launch with out-of-home advertising at over 300 street kiosks in Manhattan.

You can view the entire photo series and a behind-the-scenes look at the project here.