Barack and Michelle Obama Post Touching Tributes in Celebration of Their 27th Anniversary

Our forever President and First lady, Barack and Michelle Obama are celebrating 27 years of marriage today.

They both took to social media to post touching tributes to each other.

The ex-Prez uploaded a picture of them looking into the sunset while embracing each other. “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!” The caption read.

Michelle Obama posted her own heartfelt tribute. “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next,” she continued. “While still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

Shout outs to one of most favorite Black couples, The Obamas, for showing us everyday what Black love is all about.