Chingy Shuts Down Tiffany Haddish’s Claims They Hooked Up: ‘She Use to Hook Up With My Brother’

Tiffany Haddish is not afraid to share her personal, intimate moments which made her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Burning Questions segment savory.

She was asked a few steamy questions like what she likes to do naked and what she looks for in a man. Ellen asked her if she ever hooked up with a celebrity we don’t know about and the answer might surprise you.

“Chingy…I mean, it was a hookup,” Haddish said with a smile. “That was the early 2000s, y’all. I don’t even know if that counts anymore,” she added before they started singing Chingy’s hit single “Right Thurr.”

The rapper hopped on Instagram to clear the air and said they never hooked up.

“Now @tiffanyhaddish knows damn well that’s a lie an since she lied I’m a tell the truth she use to hook up with my brother not me but she liked me,” he wrote. “Hey if we gone be honest let’s be honest😎 #chingy #facts #juslikethat.”