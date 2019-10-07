Rihanna has done it again.

The superstar innovator just announced on Instagram she is releasing her own coffee table book of moments in her life over the past 5 years called ‘The Rihanna Book’. We’ve witness some amazing moments in Rihanna’s life from fashion to music and becoming an international pop star. While this may not be exactly the release fans were hoping for, the mogul is definitely giving her fans a treat with a beautiful table book.

Check out her announcement below!

“‪Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com 📚💗 #theRIHANNAbook‬ ”

photo by Dan Garcia