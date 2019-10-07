Rihanna Announces The Release Of ‘The Rihanna Book’ courtneyb October 7, 2019 feature, featured, Her Source, Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends, Her Source | Hip Hop Beauty Trends, Her Source | Women's Hip Hop Fashion, Hip Hop Art and Design | Urban Arts, Hip Hop Culture | Hip Hop Arts and Lifestyle, Hip Hop Entertainment | Hip Hop TV, Film and Video Games Rihanna has done it again. The superstar innovator just announced on Instagram she is releasing her own coffee table book of moments in her life over the past 5 years called ‘The Rihanna Book’. We’ve witness some amazing moments in Rihanna’s life from fashion to music and becoming an international pop star. While this may not be exactly the release fans were hoping for, the mogul is definitely giving her fans a treat with a beautiful table book. Check out her announcement below! “Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com 📚💗 #theRIHANNAbook ” View this post on Instagram Over 5 years in the making… happy to finally share this collection of incredible memories. Thank you to all of the photographers and artists that contributed and to @phaidonsnaps for working with me to publish my first piece of art in a new industry! Make sure you pre-order the book now on therihannabook.com 📚💗 #theRIHANNAbook A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:41am PDT photo by Dan Garcia