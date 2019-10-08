Kash Doll has announced her debut album, Stacked, is set to release on October 18 via Republic Records.

The album will have “Ice Me Out,” “Kitten” featuring Lil Wayne and her most recent single “Ready Set,” which features Big Sean.

The album is currently set for pre-order and is full of motivating, raw and playful bars.

To hold over her fans, she has released the new track and video for “Mobb’n,” another single from the album, which you can see below.

Be sure to pick up or stream the album on October 18.