City Girls’ JT delivered her single “JT First Day Out” at 10:00pm as promised.

The Miami rapper is finally out the you know after serving over a year in the feds for credit card fraud.

Her song is sounding tough. It’s definitely a precursor for the new music she has in store. But the most savory moment of the record was the end where she addressed the alleged pregnancy rumors started by Hazel E over the Summer.

“Oh and one more thing before I go … How y’all gon’ say a made b*tch is pregnant by a C.O? I don’t f*ck with cops or blockers you b*tches slow. Stop with all the rumors and tell your n*gga I’m home and it’s on.”

What do y’all think of the song?