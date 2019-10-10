Snoop Dogg is not letting anyone forget about Tekashi 6ix9ine hitting the stand and snitching. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the Doggfather made it very clear: “That motherfucker sang like Aretha Franklin.”

Snoop was on to talk about a plethora of other topics but if you question him about the fallen Hip-Hop star he will definitely let his feelings be known.

“I’ve heard of people telling on each other—ratting on the organization—but he ratted on other organizations on top of his organization… He just went berzerk,” Snoop said.

He would also detail how his experience in jail was, all of which you can hear below.