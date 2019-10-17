Today we mourn a great one, what a loss to the American people.

The late Rep. Elijah E. Cummings was born during a time when Black people were not allowed a seat in big board rooms, leading the democratic party or free to curse on the radio. It is hard for some to imagine the struggles that he endured as a sharecropper’s son, but those obstacles fueled his spirit and helped him rise up to become leader of the Congressional Black Caucus from 2003 to 2004 and ultimately being the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee for U.S. House of Representatives that courageous investigated President Donald Trump.

“When we are dancing with the angels, the question will be ‘What did we do at this moment?'” #RIPElijahCummings pic.twitter.com/MQ957A1D93 — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 17, 2019

Born Jan. 18, 1951, think about the impact it had on his life when while in grade school, a counselor told him that he would never be a lawyer because he was slow and did not speak well? In 1996, he told The Associated Press that he was “devastated” and that his “whole life was changed.” Cummings said, “I became very determined.”

Cummings served people, but was an ally and advocate for poor Blacks in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was elected to lead for over many generations.

#RIPElijahCummings – a good man with friends on both sides of the aisle. https://t.co/nxpOiodBBk — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) October 17, 2019