Fat Joe Recalls Passing on Eminem’s Demo Six Different Times, Calls it the ‘Biggest Mistake’ of his Life

Fat Joe recently spoke with Florida’s WEDR 99.1 FM Miami for their 99 Jamz Live event, and took a quick stroll down memory lane.

The Bronx rapper recalled a time where he passed on a young, hungry rapper who will become an international superstar.

“What happened was Eminem out here in Miami, he gave me his demo like six different times.” Joe said. “And everywhere I went there was this little White boy and he kept giving me his demo he was like ‘yo listen to my music, I am telling you, I am nice, I’m nice, I’m nice.’ And I never really, I didn’t do it, and now he is the biggest guy in the universe. ”

The Terror Squad head honcho doubled down on his statement on social media and says that was the biggest mistake of his life.

Elsewhere in the interview he remembered having a similar experience with Rick Ross, and being instrumental in Pitbull getting signed.

Fat Joe recently had the Internet going crazy when he reminded the entire Latin community of their origin.

“Let’s speak about Latinos not being Black,” Joe said in a September interview with Hot 97’s Ebro on the Morning. “Latinos are Black. In Cuba, at one time, there was 8 million Cubans. 5 million, unfortunately, were slaves. 3 million were actual Cubans, and they integrated and had babies. Same thing with Puerto Rico when you go to Loíza. And when you talk about Santeria, that came from the motherland Africa. Sometimes, Latinos may even identify themselves with African and Black culture more than Black people. This ain’t no crazy thing. Fat Joe ain’t on crack. He know what he talking about.”